Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary to be celebrated on Oct 2

Jaipur, Sep 11 The Bharatiya Janata Party will celebrate ‘Seva Pakhwada’ across the country from September 17, the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till October 2, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

A state-level workshop was organised in Jaipur on Thursday, where Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, State In-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal, and State President Madan Rathore addressed party workers on the campaign, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, and the new GST provisions.

State in charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal accused the Congress of systematically neglecting leaders outside the Gandhi-Nehru family, saying that while statues of Mahatma Gandhi are found across the country, those of Lal Bahadur Shastri are rare, a “conspiracy of Congress.”

He added that the Congress ecosystem does not allow names unlinked to Gandhi or Nehru to be established. Agarwal said Seva Pakhwada will be observed from September 17 to October 2 in the country.

Agarwal said that we have been celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on 2 October, but this time, the BJP has decided to celebrate Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary across the country.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that Prime Minister Modi’s journey from an organisational worker to the highest office of the country proves that when national concern, loyalty, hard work, and a spirit of service come together, even the impossible becomes possible.

He described PM Modi’s historic work for the poor and marginalised - ensuring pucca houses, toilets, electricity, and health services - as unprecedented, adding that Seva Pakhwada is an important step toward realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

Sharma also highlighted the state’s commitment to environmental protection, noting that 7.5 crore saplings were planted last year, 11 crore this year, and a target of 50 crore trees has been set for the next five years.

He said BJP workers will plant trees at the booth level during the campaign, while Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti (September 25) and Shastri Jayanti (October 2) will also be observed.

Alongside Shastri’s Jai Jawan Jai Kisan slogan, PM Modi’s Jai Jawan Jai Kisan and Atal Behari Vajpayee’s Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan mantra will be taken to the masses. On GST reforms, he said the new provisions will benefit the poor, traders, and industrialists by easing public life, encouraging trade, and strengthening the economy.

Attacking the opposition, Sharma said Congress has always indulged in the politics of appeasement and is pained by the recently passed anti-conversion bill.

“Instead of speaking in the assembly, Congress leaders issue statements on social media. They talk about caste, appeasement, and corruption, but this is not going to work now,” he remarked.

He appealed to workers to celebrate Seva Pakhwada with dedication, adding that Prime Minister Modi calls himself the Pradhan Sevak, and all BJP leaders and workers are also committed to public service.

He also reviewed upcoming campaigns, including the Urban Administration Camp, Rural Administration Camp, and Cooperative Membership Drive.

State BJP President Madan Rathore urged workers to participate in the campaign enthusiastically and said that along with Seva Pakhwada, they will also spread awareness about the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan and the new GST provisions.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor