Former Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh tests positive for COVID-19
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 12, 2022 01:13 PM2022-01-12T13:13:14+5:302022-01-12T13:13:30+5:30
Former Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh tested positive for COVID-19 'with mild symptoms'. He took to Twitter and wrote,"I ...
Former Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh tested positive for COVID-19 'with mild symptoms'. He took to Twitter and wrote,"I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested."
Singh had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress. A few days ago, Singh's wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.
Open in app
I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 12, 2022