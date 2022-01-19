Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests positive for COVID-19

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron has been admitted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana.

Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met his father at the hospital in the evening.

"He is fine and his treatment is going on," Badal told media persons.

