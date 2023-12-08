Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was admitted to a hospital around 2 am today in Hyderabad after a fall. According to reports, doctors suspect K Chandrasekhar Rao may have suffered a hip fracture after a fall and was hospitalized. He was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad late at night. The former Chief Minister had been meeting people at his home for the last three days.

KCR served as the Chief Minister of Telangana from 2014 till 2023 after the Congress defeated KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the recently concluded Assembly Elections. KCR fought from two seats in Telangana and won the Gajwel seat but lost to Kamareddy. He lost the Kamareddy seat to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy, who defeated KCR and Revanth Reddy, both from the seat.

Congress's Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana yesterday along with 11 ministers. The Congress won 64 seats in the 119-member Telangana assembly, while the BRS got only 39. This was BRS' first defeat since the birth of Telangana in 2014.

In an extensive poll campaign, the party tried to highlight all its welfare schemes for the poor. However, the implementation of some schemes had given an inordinate amount of power to MLAs to decide on the distribution of funds, leading to allegations of discrimination as well as corruption. KCR did warn these MLAs to buck up and improve their performance but ended up giving poll tickets to all of them. The result: most of these seats went to the Congress.