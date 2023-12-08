Former Telangana CM KCR to undergo hip replacement surgery

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao suffered a hairline fracture in the hip after slipping and falling at his farmhouse in Siddipet district’s Erravalli village on Thursday night. His daughter MLC K Kavitha said that he suffered a minor hip bone injury and was under expert care. According to latest reports, the veteran leader will undergo hip replacement surgery. In a health bulletin, Yashoda Hospital said, KCR slipped and fell in the bathroom at his residence. “On evaluation, including CT scans, he was found to have a left hip fracture (intracapsular Neck of Femur fracture). He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks.”

“He is being constantly monitored by a multidisciplinary team including orthopaedic, anaesthesia, general medicine and pain medicine. His general condition is stable,” the bulletin further said. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to monitor KCR’s health and keep him updated on his condition. On the CM’s directions, officials met KCR, inquired about his health, and requested doctors to provide him with the best treatment.KCR had moved to his farmhouse over the weekend after his party lost to the Congress in the November 30 Assembly elections. He submitted his resignation to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and vacated the residence and office where he had been staying for the past nine years. The last few days, KCR had been meeting party leaders at the farmhouse.Winning 64 out of the 119 seats, the Congress dislodged the BRS, which could only win 39 seats, denying KCR a record third term. KCR, who had contested from two seats, won from Gajwel but lost from Kamareddy.



