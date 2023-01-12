Former Union minister and RJD chief Sharad Yadav passes away

Former Union minister and RJD leader Sharad Yadav died on Thursday, January 12 at the age of 75. His daughter, Subhashini Sharad Yadav, confirmed the news on Twitter saying, "Papa nahi rahe (Papa is no more)."The former minister's health had been deteriorating and he was admitted to Gurugram's Fortis hospital.

He was elected to Lok Sabha seven times and to Rajya Sabha thrice from JD(U). He was the first national president of Janta Dal since its formation in 2003 till year 2016. He was disqualified from Rajya Sabha and removed from party leadership positions for engaging in anti-party activities.