Four Army jawans killed in firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station, terror attack ruled out

Four soldiers were killed in an incident of firing inside Bathinda military station in Punjab early this morning. The jawans belonged to an artillery unit of the Army. The area has been sealed off and quick response teams are conducting a search, the Army's South Western Command has said. "Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations, are in progress. Four Fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," an Army statement said this morning. Another statement issued later said the Army and Punjab police are holding a joint investigation into the incident.

On reports that an INSAS rifle and ammunition that went missing two days back could have been used in the incident, the Army statement said, "All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained."

According to sources, the firing took place inside the officers' mess. The Indian Army has released a statement on the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. “Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," Indian army said. The families of Jawans killed in the incident are being informed about the loss of lives: Indian Army. Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, "It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident".



