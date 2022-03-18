Four arrested by Cyber Police Jammu for selling fake helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Four persons were arrested by Jammu Cyber Police with the assistance of Rajasthan police for allegedly duping people under the name of providing helicopter tickets for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine through fake websites, said the cyber police, Jammu on Thursday.

The cyber police, Jammu in a statement issued on Thursday said, "With the assistance of Rajasthan Police a gang of fraudsters has been busted for offering fake online to and fro helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine through fake websites. During the raid, the cyber Police Jammu team succeeded in nabbing 4 fraudsters including the kingpin."

"After receiving cyber fraud complaints from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board helicopter service providers of the board and number of complaints from the pilgrims regarding fake online sites and helicopter ticket fraudsters who were duping innocent pilgrims claiming for providing online helicopter tickets and looting hard-earned money from them," the statement said.

The statement further said, "During the course of investigation of the case technical team of Cyber Police Station obtained information from the domain providers the fake websites based on which, domain registration details, as well as other details of around 40 fake websites, was obtained. The technical team zeroed in the common IP user and found out the whereabouts of these fraudsters and also found that they were operating from Kota Rajasthan."

Based on the proceedings, a team of three Inspectors along with an official was constituted by the Cyber Superintendent of Police Jammu - Naresh Singh and the team was sent to Rajasthan to apprehend these fraudsters, said the police.

The Cyber Police team with the cooperation of Rajasthan Police succeeded in arresting four fraudsters including a kingpin who was involved in creating these fake websites and duping people. These fraudsters were identified as Sunil Chawla, Deepak, Gajanand and Monu Pankaj.

The police also seized incriminating material from the accused and after obtaining transit remand brought them to Jammu for further investigation into the case of the fake ticket.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor