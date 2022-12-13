Four arrested in Rs 3.97 crore drug seizure case

Surat, Dec 13 Four people have been arrested from Mumbai in connection with the Rs 3.19 crore drug seizure case in Surat.

Police recovered Rs 3.50 lakh and six mobiles from the accused.

Four of the accused in the case Faizal Abdul, Vasif Chaudhary, Sagar Pal and Aniket Sindhe were arrested on Monday on the information provided by Mubarak Badia and Chandan, who were arrested for possessing drugs worth Rs 3.97 crore from Surat in November.

During interrogation, the accused said that they used place order for MDMA drugs to Imran who is either based in Canada or is using a Canada cell sim number. Once the order was placed to him, within a few days, the consignment used to get delivered in Mumbai, from where it was distributed in the state.

Chandan and Aniket had come in contact with Vasif, who was peddling from Mumbai.

