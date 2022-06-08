Four BJP candidates file nomination for biennial polls to Legislative Council of Maharashtra

Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lal, Ram Shinde, and Shrikant Bhartiya have filed their nominations for the biennial polls to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra.

Uma Girish Khapre to file her nomination tomorrow, said Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil.

The BJP has released a list of candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the State Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.

The retiring members include Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, State Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote (both from the Shiv Sena), LoP Darekar, Prasad Lad, Maratha leader Vinayak Mete and former Minister Sadabhau Khot.

Members of the State Legislative Assembly constitute the electoral college for these polls. The BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member House. It has the strength to comfortably get four of its elected to the Upper House of the Legislature.

( With inputs from ANI )

