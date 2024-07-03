Four bridges collapse in Bihar in the last 24 hours

Patna July 3 Continuing the series of bridge collapses in Bihar in recent times, four more bridges collapsed in the state in the last 24 hours in Saran and Siwan districts.

The first incident occurred at Janata Bazar under Lahladpur block in Saran district where rising water levels due to heavy downpour created a pit around one of the pillars, eventually causing it to collapse.

This bridge was the main route to the Baba Dhund Nath temple. Locals anticipated the collapse and even recorded the incident, even as the authorities barricaded the area.

In Siwan, a 40-year-old bridge in Deoria village under Maharajganj subdivision submerged in the Gandak River. The villagers claimed that a lack of repair work led to its collapse.

The third bridge collapsed at Tevatha panchayat in Maharajganj block in Siwan district on Wednesday morning. The bridge connected Nautan block with Sikandarpur village.

Earlier, a bridge collapsed at Damai village in Siwan district on Tuesday night. The villagers claimed the strong flow of water was the reason for the collapse. The bridge was repaired recently.

Earlier, similar incidents were reported from Araria on June 18, Siwan on June 22, Motihari on June 23, Kishanganj on June 27, Madhubani on June 28, and Kishanganj on June 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor