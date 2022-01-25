Four civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Four civilians suffered minor splinter injuries in a grenade attack in Hari Singh High street area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday, informed Srinagar Police.

The police also advised people to be vigilant in view of today's grenade attack.

"All civilians are advised to be vigilant in view of today's grenade attack that caused minor splinter injuries to four locals. Please bring any suspicious movement/person to the notice of the nearest Security personnel. Let's spoil the nefarious designs of anti-social elements," the police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor