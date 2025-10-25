Four-day Chhath festival underway in Bihar

Patna, Oct 25 The grand four-day festival of Chhath, a celebration of faith and devotion to the Sun God, began on Saturday with the ritual of 'Nahay-Khaay'.

Chhath Puja, which begins on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the bright fortnight of Kartik month, will culminate with offerings to the rising sun on the Saptami Tithi (October 28).

The main ritual of 'Sandhya Arghya' (evening offerings to the setting sun) will take place on October 27, followed by 'Usha Arghya' (morning offerings) the next day.

The festival is being celebrated with great fervour and devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal.

On 'Nahay-Khaay', devotees bathed in holy rivers and water bodies, cleaned their homes and kitchens, and took vows to maintain purity in mind, speech, and action.

They prepared a simple sattvic meal of pumpkin curry, gram dal, and rice, cooked on clay stoves without onion, garlic, or regular salt - a symbolic act of inner and outer purification.

Devotees believe that Chhathi Maiya's blessings begin from this day, and hence, rituals are performed with utmost discipline and devotion.

During the four days of the festival, participants abstain from non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and negative behaviour, emphasising self-control and spiritual cleansing.

According to the Hindu calendar, the 'Shashti Tithi' will begin at 6.04 a.m. on October 27 and end at 7.59 a.m. on October 28.

During this period, millions of devotees will gather at riverbanks and ponds to offer their prayers to the Sun God, a tradition symbolising gratitude toward nature, light, and life.

The ghats across Bihar are being decorated and illuminated for the upcoming 'Sandhya' and 'Usha Arghya', which mark the spiritual and visual climax of the festival.

The rhythmic sounds of Chhath songs, lighting of lamps, and devotional 'aartis' will transform the riverbanks into divine spectacles over the next few days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor