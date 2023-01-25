Four devotees from Maharashtra killed in Andhra accident

Tirupati, Jan 25 Four Tirumala devotees from Maharashtra were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred when the car, in which the devotees were travelling, hit a culvert near Kalroadpalle village in Chandragiri mandal. Four of the occupants in the car died on the spot.

The police shifted four injured to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. The deceased and injured all hailed from Maharashtra.

After darshan at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, they were proceeding to Kinapakam when the accident occurred

