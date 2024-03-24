Four fishermen dead in Tripura’s Dumboor Lake

Agartala, March 24 At least four fishermen died when their makeshift ‘Mancha’ (platform) collapsed due to a Norwester wind at Dumboor Lake in Tripura’s Dhalai district, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that three of the four bodies of fishermen were recovered so far and search was on to locate the fourth body.

An official of the Dhalai District administration said that the fishermen often stay in the makeshift ‘Mancha’ to carry out fishing in the giant Dumboor Lake, a famous fishing water body.

“Late on Saturday night, the makeshift ‘Mancha’ collapsed due to the Norwester wind and rain and the four fishermen fell into the deep water of the lake. The state disaster management personnel so far recovered the three bodies.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel subsequently joined the search operation to recover the fourth body,” the official told IANS.

Senior district administration officials are camping in the area, 120 km south of Agartala.

The bodies found so far have been identified as Haridas Das (46), Jyotish Mallik (50), Pradip Das (45) and the name of the missing fisherman is Sanjit Nandi (55).

Chief Minister Manik Saha in a social media post expressed his grief and condolences over the death of the fishermen and said that the state government would remain behind the families of victims.

Tripura’s lone hydel power project is situated near the Dumboor Lake from where the state's main River Gomati originates.

