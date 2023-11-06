Four friends injured in Delhi car accident

New Delhi, Nov 6 Four persons were injured in an accident in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on Monday, police said.

The injured were identified as Rajpreet Singh, 25, Yash Puri, 19, Aakash Luthra, 27, and Rohan Prakash, 25 - all friends.

The officer said that three are residents of Tilak Nagar while one lives at Shakti Nagar.

According to police, the accident took place near Amarlila Hospital, Najafgarh Road and information was received regarding the same from Kalra Hospital, Kirti Nagar where four persons were undergoing treatment.

"They all were in the car when the accident occurred. All the four are under treatment,” said a senior police officer, adding that a case has been registered under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC and further investigation is going on.

