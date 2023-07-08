Four IAF Rafale fighter jets land at France Air Base to take part in Bastille Day parade

New Delhi [India], July 8 : An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent of four Rafale fighter jets, and two C-17 Globemasters, which are slated to participate in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees in Paris on July 14, landed at the Evreux-Fauville Air Base in France on Friday.

Officials said that the IAF flying contingent of 4 Rafale aircraft and 2 C-17 Globemasters were welcomed by the French Air and Space Force (FASF).

The officials also stated that the Rafales were refuelled by IAF's IL-78 tankers while flying to France, enabling the Rafales to finish the direct voyage from India to France.

The statement also said India and France have a long history of cooperation, particularly in the area of air power, as seen by the flypast and march of the IAF air warriors on Bastille Day.

Many Indians like Welinkar, Shivdev Singh, HC Dewan and Jumbo Majumdar fought over the skies of France during the two World Wars. Some, like Jumbo Majumdar, were also decorated for their gallant action, over the Falaise Gap, during the terminal phase of World War II, added the official statement.

The statement also said, "The Indian Air Force has operated multiple French aircraft starting with the Ouragan."

This was followed by fighter aircraft like Breguet Alize, Mystere IVA, SEPECAT Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and now, the Rafale. Helicopters like the Alouette-III & Lama continue to render yeoman services to India, especially in the remote Himalayan areas, it added.

The official statement also stated that IAF marching contingent was commanded by Squadron leader Sindhu Reddy, who is an accomplished helicopter pilot.

"As a matter of fact, the IAF marching contingent is commanded by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, who is an accomplished helicopter pilot. She has also extensively flown the Alouette-III helicopter in her service," said the statement.

The statement further said that professional ties between the two Air Forces were strengthened during flying exercises like Ex Desert Knight, Garuda and Orion.

It also added that the strategic friendship, which spans decades and continues to develop both on the ground and in the air, can be seen in the IAF's Rafale aircraft flying wings to wings with the FASF.

