Four infiltrators killed in Macchal sector of J&K

Srinagar, June 23 An infiltration bid was foiled and four infiltrators were killed in a joint operation of police and the Army in the Macchal sector in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Friday.

The Army said the infiltrators were terrorists and war-like stores were recovered. The operation was continuing.

"In a Joint operation launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police an infiltration bid was foiled today by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. Four terrorists eliminated and war-like stores have been recovered. Operations in progress," the Army said.

This is the second infiltration bid foiled in less than a month. On June 16, five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jamagund area of the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

