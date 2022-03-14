Four injured as portion of house collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, March 14 A woman among four people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed in the national capital's Anand Parbat area, an official said on Monday.

The injured were identified as Gulfam (30), Faiz (15), Ashu (24) and Anki (17). "All of them are stated to be out of danger," he said.

According to a Fire Department official, they received a call about the incident around 1.00 a.m. at F 413, Street Number 3, Punjabi Basti, Anand Parbat, in Delhi after which as many as four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"The building was of 3 levels (G+2), of which the roof of the top floor had collapsed. Due to this, the parapet of the same floor came down injuring four people," the official told .

All the injured were immediately rushed to RML Hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

The official further informed that of the injured, Gulfam received injuries on his hands and hand while Faiz got a minor blow to his head.

While 24-year-old Ashu injured her feet in the incident, Anki had suffered injuries on his leg and face.

The incident comes a month after four people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed while two persons suffered injuries when a four-storey building collapsed on February 11 in Delhi's Bawana area.

