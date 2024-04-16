Four killed as boat capsizes in J&K's Jhelum River

Srinagar, April 16 Four people were killed and three injured on Tuesday when a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in J&K’s Srinagar district.

Officials said a boat carrying seven people capsized in the river at Gandbal in the district.

“A rescue by SDRF, police and people was immediately organised. Four people died in this accident while three were shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment,” officials said.

"The bodies of the victims have been retrieved and medico-legal formalities are being completed," the officials added.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that the injured persons were being treated at the hospital.

More details were awaited.

