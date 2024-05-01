Four of family die in LPG cylinder explosion in Bihar

Patna, May 1 Four persons including three minor children were killed while two others were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, an official said.

The incident occurred at Narnain village under Poakhali police station in the district. The SHO of Poakhali police station confirmed the incident. He said that the victims were admitted to a hospital in Kishanganj and later on referred to Purnea Medical College and Hospital where four of them succumbed.

The deceased were identified as Shahiba Begum (30) -- her two daughters Anisha (4) and Aarushi (8) -- and her son Anish. The mishap took place on Tuesday evening when the victim was cooking.

“Shahiba was preparing food and as soon as she lit the stove, the LPG cylinder caught fire at the regulator and exploded within a few seconds. Shahiba and her children could not get time to run away from the kitchen. We were sitting in the courtyard. My brother and I also got burnt,” said Shabnam Begam, one of the injured.

The other family members rescued them and took them to a hospital in Kishanganj. The doctors of that hospital referred them to Purnea Medical College and Hospital where Shahiba and her three children succumbed during the treatment on Wednesday morning,” said Shahiba’s mother Raushan Begam.

The victim's family accused the doctors of Purnea Medical College and hospitals of negligence. They said that if proper treatment had been given, their lives could have been saved.

