Four teenagers drown in Ganga in Patna

Patna, May 22 Four teenagers, all sons of police personnel, drowned in the Ganga river off Patna's LCT Ghat on Sunday, police said.

The four were part of six teenagers who went to the river banks at LCT Ghat under Buddha Colony police station to play cricket in the morning. The accident occurred around 11.30 a.m.

"There were six teenagers, all belonging to police families, who went to the LCT Ghat to play cricket. After the end of the game, five of them decided to take a bath in the river. While bathing, one of them started drowning. Four others who were in the river tried to save him but they also started drowning. One of the victims managed to swim out but the other four disappeared in the water," Buddha Colony SHO, Nihar Bhushan, said.

The officials immediately called teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to conduct rescue operations.

"We have immediately initiated a search operation and managed to fish out three dead bodies within half an hour after the incident. Our rescue team is searching for the other dead body," SDRF Commandant, Patna Gayghat zone, Ashok Kumar Yadav, said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor