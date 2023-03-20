Four women labourers killed in brick-kiln explosion in Patna

Patna, March 20 Four women labourers were killed in an explosion that occurred in a brick-kiln here on Monday.

Local police and fire brigade have launched a rescue operation at Lucky brick-kiln located in Byapur village under Maner police station.

According to sources, the explosion was so intense that a wall came crashing down trapping the women labourers inside the kiln.

The deceased have been identified as Suganti Devi, Ghurni Devi, Sheela Devi all residents of Jharkhand and Sita Devi (Gaya Bihar).

Around half-a-dozen labourers were rescued and rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

Several others were still trapped inside the debris.

