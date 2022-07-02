Fraudster held for duping over 200 on pretext of providing Mudra loan

New Delhi, July 2 A 33-year-old notorious cheater was arrested for duping over 200 people in the last four years on the pretext of providing Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan at discounted rates, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Delhi, mainly targeted poor people by inducing them in the name of government loan offer.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West District) Usha Rangnani said a man lodged a complaint alleging that he saw a poster at a public place regarding 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan'. Thereafter, the complainant contacted the given mobile number who asked to provide a copy of his documents and Rs 4,500 as fees.

"The complainant provided his documents through WhatsApp. Then the accused induced the complainant to transfer Rs 16,500 in the name of insurance and later the accused further induced the complainant to transfer Rs 3,999 as transaction fee for getting the loan amount of Rs 3 lakh," the DCP said.

Thus, believing their words, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 25,000 to the alleged bank account provided by the accused person.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber police station of the northwest district.

During investigation, the police obtained details from the concerned beneficiary bank and then deployed sources to gather local intelligence. "Recce of several locations were conducted to get the clue about the accused person. Further, on the basis of inputs and collected detailed information, the team raided a location in Kirari area from where the accused person Raj Kumar was apprehended," the official said.

She further informed that the investigation of the case revealed that accused Raj Kumar had been cheating innocent people for 4 years. He mainly targeted poor people in the name of government loan offer at discounted rate and used to publish advertisements on social media and also pasted posters with lucrative offers in the name of 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan'.

"He used to collect documents i.e. Aadhaar card, PAN card and cancelled cheques of the innocent persons on whatsApp, on the pretext of providing them loans. Thereafter, he used to get the amount transferred in the name of clearance fee, registration fee or taxes," the official added.

