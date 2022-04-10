Free camp for administering booster dose of COVID vaccination to 18 plus population organised in Bengaluru

Federation of Karnataka Traders Association (FKTA) on Sunday organised a free vaccination camp in Bengaluru as precaution doses become available to the population of 18 years to 45 years from today.

The spokesperson of the Association said, "I would like to thank and congratulate our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the vaccination in a big way, which has helped us survive the different waves of the pandemic."

"Booster dose for the population between 18 years to 45 years of age started from today and we have organised a camp, which is our 42nd camp. We have been doing this for the last nine months with the support of 29 traders associations," the spokesperson added.

A recipient of a booster dose vaccine said, "Even though it seems that COVID-19 is fading away, it is due to the vaccination so it is very important for all of us to take the vaccine."

All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement.

This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.

Private vaccination centres on Sunday began the administration of the precautionary "third" dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, also known as the booster dose, for the 18-plus population.

All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement.

This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.

India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years.

The age cap for the booster shot came at a time when another highly transmissible XE variant of the coronavirus is being reported. However, the official confirmation of the existence of this particular variant is yet to come.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor