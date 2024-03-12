Free Haleem offer by Hyderabad hotel triggers chaos

Hyderabad, March 12 Tension prevailed in Hyderabad's Malakpet area on Tuesday night due to a stampede-like situation following a local hotel announcing free Haleem.

Police carried out a baton charge to bring the situation under control and disperse the crowd as hundreds of people thronged Aazebo Bukhari Mandi Hotel for Haleem, a special dish sold usually during the holy month of Ramzan.

On the first day of Ramzan, the hotel announced the free Haleem offer for one hour.

A large number of people turned up at the hotel, leading to traffic jams in the busy area.

Unable to control the crowd, the hotel management had to seek help from the police.

A few people were injured in the baton charge.

Police said the hotel had not sought permission for the offer and a case against the hotel management for nuisance and traffic congestion was registered at the Malakpet police station.

