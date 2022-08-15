Fresh threats to Mukesh Ambani family, Mumbai cops probing

Mumbai, Aug 15 The Mumbai Police are probing death threats given to billionaire industrialist and his family members, officials said here on Monday.

According to an official, the threats were received in several phone calls received at the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday.

The hospital authorities have complained to the local police, which are filing a complaint and investigating.

This is the second time in barely 18 months that the Ambani family has been targeted earlier in February 2021 when an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note was found abandoned near the family home Antilia.

