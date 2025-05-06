From Air Raid Sirens to Blackouts: MHA Plans Mock Drill on May 7 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is preparing for a mock drill across 244 districts in the country on May 7 amid tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 innocent people. The MHA to test everything, from air raid warning sirens to evacuation readiness. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a letter on Monday to Chief Secretaries that the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories (UTs).

"In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum Civil Defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times," the communication from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards said.

“Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7, 2025,” the letter said.

Union Home Ministry asks several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence: Sources.



Mock drills include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training civilians to protect themselves in case of 'hostile attack': Sources. pic.twitter.com/u6TnMKk8yw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2025

Mock Drills Aim For Testing of Defence Equipment Includes

Air raid warning sirens, Testing of hotline, radio communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack. Provision of crash blackout measures and early camouflaging of vital plants/installations, as per the Live Mint report.

In past recent days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level meetings to review the defence after the Pahalgam terror attack.