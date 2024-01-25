From Free Education to Employment: CM Arvind Kejriwal Lists 10 'Ram Rajya' Principles Implemented By His Govt In Delhi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 25, 2024 04:44 PM2024-01-25T16:44:29+5:302024-01-25T16:44:42+5:30
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed immense pride and happiness on Thursday regarding the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram ...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed immense pride and happiness on Thursday regarding the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, stating that it is a matter of joy for everyone across the country and the world. Speaking at a Republic Day function in Chhatrasal Stadium, Kejriwal highlighted the Delhi government's efforts in providing quality education, senior citizen pensions, and free water supply to the citizens.
During his speech, Kejriwal emphasized the inclusive principles of Lord Ram, noting that the Delhi government operates based on the 10 principles of Ram Rajya, ensuring equal rights for everyone. He shared a video on social media, stating, "We are running Delhi on the basis of 10 principles of Ram Rajya, in which everyone gets equal rights."
दिल्ली को हम राम राज्य के 10 सिद्धांतों के आधार पर चला रहे हैं, जिसमें सबको बराबरी का हक़ मिलता है। pic.twitter.com/OtJOGd2mzZ— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2024
Kejriwal outlined ten 'Ram Rajya' principles that he claims Delhi has implemented:
Kejriwal mentioned that the Delhi government provides free rations to the poor and unemployed while establishing night shelters.
Drawing from Lord Rama's example, where both kings and commoners studied in gurukuls, Kejriwal asserted that Delhi ensures children from all backgrounds receive the same education in government schools.
The Chief Minister highlighted how Delhi has improved government hospitals and opened neighborhood clinics, providing free medication and medical treatment to all citizens.
With all three power companies in Delhi leading the nation, the city receives 24/7 electricity, and eligible residents enjoy free electricity, said Mr Kejriwal.
Kejriwal stated that Delhi has overcome water scarcity in many areas by providing free water to residents.
"Delhi increased the old-age pension from ₹1000 to ₹2500 and initiated pilgrimage trips for senior citizens, facilitating journeys for 83,000 elderly individuals," Kejriwal said.
Despite challenges in law enforcement, Kejriwal mentioned that Delhi has developed an extensive CCTV network, making people feel secure and aiding the police in solving major cases.
The Delhi government has created jobs through new schools and neighborhood clinics, and a job portal has provided employment to 10-12 lakh youth, said Arvind Kejriwal.
Citing a recent survey, the AAP leader claimed Delhi has the lowest inflation rate in the country, at 2.95%, compared to the national average of 6%.
"Irrespective of religion, caste, or economic status, Delhi encourages everyone to work honestly for the betterment of society," Kejriwal said.