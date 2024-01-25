From Free Education to Employment: CM Arvind Kejriwal Lists 10 'Ram Rajya' Principles Implemented By His Govt In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed immense pride and happiness on Thursday regarding the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, stating that it is a matter of joy for everyone across the country and the world. Speaking at a Republic Day function in Chhatrasal Stadium, Kejriwal highlighted the Delhi government's efforts in providing quality education, senior citizen pensions, and free water supply to the citizens.

During his speech, Kejriwal emphasized the inclusive principles of Lord Ram, noting that the Delhi government operates based on the 10 principles of Ram Rajya, ensuring equal rights for everyone. He shared a video on social media, stating, "We are running Delhi on the basis of 10 principles of Ram Rajya, in which everyone gets equal rights."

दिल्ली को हम राम राज्य के 10 सिद्धांतों के आधार पर चला रहे हैं, जिसमें सबको बराबरी का हक़ मिलता है। pic.twitter.com/OtJOGd2mzZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2024

Kejriwal outlined ten 'Ram Rajya' principles that he claims Delhi has implemented: