From Ladakh to Arunachal, birdwatchers join hands for Himalayan bird count

Itanagar/Agartala, May 15 As part of a global effort, scientists and birdwatchers in the Himalayan regions of India, Nepal and Bhutan came together and documented as many birds of the mountain range as possible.

As part of a sub-programme of the global big bird day event, the bird count took place between 12 a.m. on Saturday till 11.59 p.m. at night.

"This is a competition cum campaign. Birdwatchers from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, as well as Nepal and Bhutan, took part in the initiative," Dibyendu Ash, a Bird Tour Leader, told over phone from North Bengal.

He said that from the westernmost Ladakh to the easternmost Arunachal Pradesh, this is the first edition of the Himalayan Bird Count

