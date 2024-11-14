From mud house to permanent shelter: PMAY brings relief to tribals in Jharkhand

Sahibganj, Nov 14 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), one of the key initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has proven to be highly beneficial for the poor. Through this scheme, the dilapidated houses of the poor are being transformed into permanent ones.

A similar transformation has been witnessed in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. In the village of Paharpur, located in the Mandro block of the district, a tribal couple, Narayan Murmu and Vijaya Marandi, have benefited from the PMAY. As a result, their previously makeshift house has now become a permanent one.

Beneficiary Narayan Murmu told IANS: "My house used to be a mud house, and during the rainy season, it would leak everywhere. But thanks to the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, my house is now strong and durable. I no longer face any problems."

Meanwhile, beneficiary Vijaya Marandi expressed similar sentiments, saying: "Earlier, I faced many difficulties as my house was in poor condition. But now, with the support of the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, I no longer face any such troubles."

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, launched by the central government, aims to provide permanent homes to poor citizens across the country. This scheme is helping make the dreams of a proper home come true for the underprivileged and those living in slums.

Thousands of poor people have benefited from this scheme. Many of them who had no shelter are now living in their own house. Similarly, there are several stories of the residents in various villages stating that make-shift houses were converted into systematic ones due to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

PMAY is a credit-linked subsidy scheme by the government of India to facilitate access to affordable housing for the low and moderate-income residents of the country.

