From Sidhu Moosewala to Baba Siddique: A Look at Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi's Criminal Record

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, was arrested on Monday, November 18, 2024, in the United States, according to reports. Anmol is implicated in several high-profile cases, including the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who is aligned with the Ajit Pawar faction.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him earlier this month.

Last month, Mumbai police received information from U.S. authorities that Anmol was hiding in California. Subsequently, Mumbai police sent a request for his extradition. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also filed two cases against him and is actively searching for him. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had recently announced a ₹10 lakh reward for information leading to Bishnoi’s capture.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has filed a petition in a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) to request Anmol’s extradition.

Serious Charges Against Anmol Bishnoi:

Anmol Bishnoi faces at least 18 serious charges, including his involvement in the murder of Baba Siddique and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. In 2022, the NIA charged him with providing weapons to the killers of Moosewala. Additionally, his name surfaced in a shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, on April 14, where he claimed responsibility for the attack. The chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police names both Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi as accused in this case.