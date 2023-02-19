From social media to ChatGPT, cyber criminals quick to adopt new tech

By IANS | Published: February 19, 2023 03:39 PM 2023-02-19T15:39:06+5:30 2023-02-19T15:50:06+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 19 Forget Jamtara that has kept on inspiring cyber thugs to steal your data or ...

From social media to ChatGPT, cyber criminals quick to adopt new tech | From social media to ChatGPT, cyber criminals quick to adopt new tech

From social media to ChatGPT, cyber criminals quick to adopt new tech

Next

New Delhi, Feb 19 Forget Jamtara that has kept on inspiring cyber thugs to steal your data or money via traditional, OTP-based methods to date. Brace yourself for a new age of hacking via artificial intelligence

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app