FSSAI Clarifies Regulations on A1 and A2 Milk Labeling for Dairy Products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a clarification concerning the sale and marketing of milk and dairy products, including ghee and milk, that are labeled as A1 or A2. The clarification addresses the use of FSSAI License Number and/or Registration Certificate Number in relation to these products.

In this regard, FSSAI has reviewed the issue and concluded that the differentiation between A1 and A2 milk is based on the structural variation in the beta-casein protein. Therefore, making A2 claims on milk fat products is considered misleading and does not comply with the provisions outlined in the FSS Act, 2006, and its associated regulations.

FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) issues clarification regarding selling/marketing of milk and milk products such as ghee, milk etc in the name of A1 and A2 under FSSAI License Number and/or Registration Certificate Number. pic.twitter.com/QHBf33aK0K — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

Further, Standards of milk as specified in Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011 do not mention/ recognize any differentiation of milk on the basis of A1 and A2 types. Therefore, the FBOs are instructed to remove such claims from their products. E- Commerce FBOs are instructed to remove all the claims related to A1 & A2 proteins from their websites immediately.

Also Read| Ayodhya Gang-Rape Case: Accused Moid Khan’s Shopping Complex Bulldozed by Uttar Pradesh Government (Watch Video).

Further, the concerned FBOs shall ensure strict compliance of the same with effect from the date of issuance of this direction. Although the FBOs are permitted to exhaust the available pre-printed labels within 6 months from the date of issuance of this direction. No further extension and timeline will be granted to any FBO, said FSSAI in a statement.

