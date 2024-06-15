FSSAI Launches Further Probe into MDH and Everest Spice Makers

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated an additional investigation into spice manufacturers MDH and Everest. According to a report of CNBC-TV18 that the regulator has issued orders to begin the process of "recall and imposition of penalties" as part of actions against contamination issues.

The action follows a report from five states—Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, and Telangana—where State Food and Safety departments have flagged several spices sold by MDH, Everest, and local brands as "unsafe" for human consumption, according to sources.

FSSAI has reportedly promptly responded to a report from the Rajasthan food safety department indicating high levels of pesticides and insecticides in various spice varieties sold by MDH and Everest. The national headquarters of FSSAI has received these reports and is currently conducting a thorough examination.

Rajasthan State Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical Health & Family Welfare Department, Shubhra Singh, has formally alerted the FSSAI to these issues. In response, the FSSAI has acted swiftly to address the potential threat, given the popularity and widespread use of these spice brands across the country, CNBC-TV18 reported.

In May, Rajasthan, along with other states, collected spice samples following directives from the FSSAI headquarters. Globally, countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong have halted the sale of certain spice brands, citing high levels of ethylene oxide, a substance known to pose cancer risks. New Zealand, Australia, and Britain are also investigating the matter.

