FTII student age 32 found dead in hostel, probe alert

A student from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was found dead in the hostel. The student has been identified as Ashwin Anurag Shukla (32), he was a final year student, and the police have started an investigation into this matter.

The institute officers called the police when they got the information that one of the hostel rooms is locked and nobody was opening it after several requests. Murlidhar Karpe, Senior Police Inspector, Deccan Police Station said “A police team reached the hostel room immediately. Peeking in from the window above the door, the police saw the boy lying unconscious. Upon opening the door, it was ascertained that the death may have occurred a few days ago."

The police also said that the institute students saw Ashwin on Tuesday. The police also informed that the body has been sent for post-mortem.