"Futile": Delhi CM Kejriwal after chairing first meeting of National Capital Civil Services Authority

New Delhi [India], June 20 : After chairing the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority, formed through the Centre's Ordinance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the newly constituted body 'futile' as its remaining two members Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi are officers of the Central government and can pass any order with a majority.

He said that the Delhi government will move to the Supreme Court against the Centre's Ordinance.

The NCCSA was formed, for the first time, last month after the Centre brought an Ordinance and gave it the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.

According to the Ordinance, NCCSA is headed by the Chief Minister of Delhi, with the Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi being the other two members.

The first meeting of the authority was held on Tuesday.

As per sources, during the meeting action was taken against an officer, who was involved in some wrongdoing in his respective department.

Besides, Kejriwal, refusing to deter his attack against the Centre's Ordinance said that the authority is futile as its remaining two members Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi are officers of the Central government and can pass any order with a majority.

"Today the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority was held. Through the Ordinance, the Central government has tried to control the Delhi government in a cunning way. Today a Chief Secretary is above the Cabinet of the elected government. In the authority, too, two officers have been placed above the Chief Minister. The Central government wants to run the Delhi government through officials," Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.

Backing his 'futile' statement, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "A fortnight earlier, a file came to me regarding the suspension of an officer. I sent the file back with some questions and sought their clarifications. But without replying [to my questions] the file was sent to the LG, who approved it. The file was approved saying that as two out of three members [of NCCSA] have given consent, so the file was approved." "Now then what is the meaning of this authority," he added.

Last month, the Centre brought an ordinance designating the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government.

