G Kishan Reddy says PM Modi created connectivity with regional parties that ensure smooth governance

During his address at the inauguration of 'Ishan Manthan' in Delhi, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created political connectivity with the regional parties that ensure smooth governance and development of the northeast."

Speaking about the development of north-east India, he stated that the Central government is spending Rs 1 lakh crore for the rail network and Rs 56 lakh crores on the road network in the northeast.

"It was the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who set up a separate ministry for the northeast," he added.

Reddy, on Friday, inaugurated the three-day mega cultural event 'Ishan Manthan', which celebrates the culture and arts of the north-eastern region, in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

