G20: Second culture group meeting to start in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 14 : G20 delegates along with Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport, Odisha to participate in the second culture group meeting to be held for three days in the city from Sunday to Tuesday.

Speaking with , Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said they are going to discuss how to unite and preserve our culture among different countries.

"India is holding the presidency of G20 this year, today the second culture group meeting is going to be held in Bhubaneswar, this meeting has been orgsed for three days. Representatives from different countries have come here today. We are going to discuss in the meeting how to unite and preserve our culture among different countries," said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

As per an official statement released on Saturday, the Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency will highlight 'Culture Unites All' in campaign mode to bring out India's unwavering belief in multilateralism based on peaceful coexistence among diverse cultures and communities.

Under the 'Culture Unites All' campaign to be held at the second Culture Working Group meet in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha from May 14 - 17. Padma Sudarshan Pattnaik from Odisha will create sand art on the theme at the Puri Beach on May 14. The installation will be inaugurated at 5:30 PM by GK Reddy Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs.

It said that in today's interconnected world, culture plays a crucial role in driving collaborative outcomes, and promotes inclusivity and harmonious living.

"The theme 'Culture Unites All' recognizes that although cultural traditions and practices may vary greatly, they often share underlying values and principles. Culture, in all its mfestations, has the potential to transcend boundaries, foster connections and inspire genuine dialogue and understanding among individuals, communities, and nations," read the statement.

"Culture provides pathways to collaborate and develop sustainable and balanced solutions to contemporary global challenges," it added.

The statement further added that encapsulating the essence of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' the message of 'Culture Unites All' embodies a holistic vision to work towards a collective sustainable future and universal well-being.

Credited as a pioneer of sand art in India, Sudarshan Pattnaik is the recipient of the third highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, for his distinguished service. "His sand art installations are world-renowned and has represented India in various competitions at a global level. Pattnaik believes in using his art as a means of spreading awareness about social and environmental issues, and as a catalyst to spread the message of peace and harmony while bringing people together for a shared cause," the statement added.

"Despite the cultural and regional differences in the practice of sand art around the world, there is a commonality that ties them all together. At its core, sand art celebrates the beauty of the natural world and its temporary character. This sustainable art form, created from readily available sand and water at the beach, does not add or take away from the balance of nature," it informed.

