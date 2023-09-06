G20 Summit: Airlines announces one-time waiver on tickets for those travelling from 7 to 11 Sept

Air India on Tuesday announced one-time waiver to its passengers who are flying to or from Delhi during September 7-11 when restrictions will be in place in the national capital due to G20 Summit. Passengers are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight, said the Tata-owned airline. "There will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable," posted Air India on X platform.

"For any query related to this please contact us on 0091242641407/ 00912026231407," the airline said. Last month, Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the G20 Summit.

Around 160 flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been cancelled due to the traffic restrictions imposed across the national capital in the wake of the upcoming G20 Summit. A spokesperson for Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that around 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights are expected to be impacted due to flight cancellations given the G20 Summit over the coming three days. DIAL also said that the airport is fully equipped with parking space for aircraft during the summit period.The G20 Summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at the Bharat Mandapam in the international convention and exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in the multinational event. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has not confirmed his presence at the event, Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend. The Chinese delegation at the G20 Summit will be led by Premier Li Qiang.