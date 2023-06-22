G20 tourism meet: Ministers, delegates visit heritage sites in Goa; hail rich cultural diversity

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 22 : A group of G20 ministers and delegates, who attended the 4th Tourism Working Group meeting, visited heritage sites in Goa on Thursday and praised India for its rich cultural heritage.

The delegation visited the Basilica of Bom Jesus, the Museum of Christian Art, the Mangesh temple, and the Figueiredo Mansion.

While speaking with ANI, John Whittingdale, Tourism minister for the United Kingdom said, 'Well, it's an absolutely beautiful church. I'm really pleased to be here in Goa. We had a very constructive discussion as part of the G 20 meeting. But today is an opportunity to come and look at some of the great heritage sites of Goa and this is a really beautiful cathedral".

On the G20 ministerial meet and 4th TWG meeting outcome he said, "Well, India obviously is holding the presidency of the G20. And so yesterday we were looking particularly at tourism, and how we can develop tourism in a sustainable way. We talked about the importance of achieving lower emission standards and developing tourism which is already very important between the United Kingdom and India. So I think Goa is doing a remarkable job in hosting the meeting".

Minister Catherine Gallagher, Australia said, "I'm incredibly inspired by the beauty, conservation of heritage sites. And it's so good to see so many people here too at the temple. India has done the preservation so well, and it's wonderful to see this space. So earlier in the day we visited the beautiful historic churches of Goa, and I loved the new museum of Christian art. The level of conservation and curation there is world-class. So I've been so impressed and I intend to come back with my family when I have the opportunity".

On visiting the Mangesh temple, she said, "It's calm and I think the sound of the bell brings with a wonderful aura and it almost enters your body. So it's a really spiritual experience. I've enjoyed being at the Hindu temple today".

Giljun Ko, Minister of Sports, Culture, and Tourism, Republic of Korea said, "Today after coming here, I have changed my mind about Goa'.

On India's G20 presidency, he said, 'This meeting is our last one. We started this year in January. So, I feel it's very excellent because everything is very detailed".

Ana Martin from the United Nations World Trade Organisation said, "Well, it's been a very good experience and I like very much that we got to see these UNESCO heritage sites and all the cultural richness that this place has to offer and to show the world. It's been really amazing to be here & also here the landscape is something you don't see every day".

On India's G20 presidency, she said, "India is very welcoming, very warmful so we are very thankful for that and made us feel like this is our home too".

Federico Salas Lotfe, Ambassador of Mexico in India and head of the delegation of Mexico to the Tourism Ministerial meet in Goa said, "I think it was a very appropriate ending to the tourism Working Group and ministerial meeting to visit some places which of course are very attractive. And they're particularly important because they, especially the Basilica which is on the world heritage List of India, UNESCO. And I think that's very important. It is a very important monument. So I was very pleased to have been there".

On India's G20 presidency, he said, "Well, it's moving on. Now of course the ministerial meetings are taking place. And I think slowly but surely, India is succeeding in achieving what it set out to achieve in terms of consolidating the group with the goals that it set out at the beginning for the different kinds of groups not only tourists and all the others."

Dieter Gerald Janecek, Coordinator for tourism from Germany said, 'It was really fabulous. so much hospitality here and so many great things to see such as culture, nature. So I can really recommend coming to Goa. It's a very fabulous place to go and I have very heart-felt things in my mind now when I go back to Germany. It's very nice here to stay".

On India's G20 presidency, he said, "Well, it's good to focus also on the green issues, it's important to have sustainable tourism. I think India is on the same track. so we will have good talks in the future to get together on a sustainable path".

Cameron Mackay, High Commissioner of Canada to India said, "I really enjoyed my time in Goa and a special thanks to the Government of India and the government of Goa for everything they've done for all of the G20 delegates here for these important meetings. We had a very interesting visit to an important church, a historical church, and of course, the Hindu temple. I am very impressed by the diversity and religious tolerance in Goa is just so important for peace and prosperity. So very impressed with everything on my visit to Goa."

On India's G20 presidency, he said, 'I think it's been excellent so far, and I look forward to more success for India in the months ahead, leading up to the Summit in September in Delhi'.

Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, Chief Executive Officer (additional secretary), Bangladesh Tourism Board, Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism said, "I feel really well. Bangladesh & India share many similarities in religion, culture and many other things. So, I feel very well and I feel this is like Bangladesh".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor