GAIL, IPICOL sign MoU for developing clean energy projects in Odisha

Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and GAIL (India) Limited on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the areas of green hydrogen, green ammonia and renewable energy (solar/wind) for the production of eco-friendly fuels in Odisha.

As per an official statement, the scope of the MoU inter-alia incorporates preparing a feasibility study for setting up proposed plants and the MoU also emphasizes promoting the production of eco-friendly fuels in Odisha.

"Green Hydrogen would help the industries cut aggregate emissions of Green House Gases (GHGs) thus contributing to the overall objectives of the Central government's INDC targets. Odisha, being a power surplus state is looking to further strengthen its position in power and these upcoming plants will help Odisha based heavy industries to supplement their growing power requirements," read the statement.

Attending the MoU signing ceremony at Bhubaneswar, Asit Tripathy, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that, "The entire world is trying to reduce the carbon emission, but it needs a lot of intent, support and energy to execute the massive change. And we are very eager to help the company in terms of suitable land and solid support."

Principal Secretary to Odisha government, Industries department, Hemant Sharma praised the active interest of GAIL to set up Green Hydrogen plant.

He added that currently, Odisha has a very large pre-existing market for hydrogen and with this joint effort to produce green hydrogen in bulk, the cost of green hydrogen will get reduced for industrial consumption.

Speaking on the occasion, MV Iyer, Director (Business Development) stated, "We are focused on the development of natural gas infrastructure and clean energy projects in Odisha and the rest of the country."

"In Odisha, GAIL is laying natural gas pipeline, setting up a CGD project and also setting up a coal gasification plant in JV mode," Iyer said.

( With inputs from ANI )

