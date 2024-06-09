Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjunram Meghwal invited to PM's residence ahead of oath taking ceremony

Jaipur, June 9 Rajasthan’s Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bikaner MP Arjunram Meghwal have been invited to the PM’s residence on Sunday ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

While Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served as the Union Jal Shakti Minister, Arjunram Meghwal has served as the Union Minister of State for Law & Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture in the Modi 2.0 government.

BJP has won 14 seats in Rajasthan in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time at 7:15 pm on Sunday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

