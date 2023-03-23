Gajendra Singh Shekhawat files criminal defamation case against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot: Delhi Court reserves order on summons

New Delhi [India], March 23 : The Delhi court on Thursday reserved the order on the point of issuance of summons in a Defamation complaint filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his alleged remarks about the Sanjeev scam.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harpreet Singh has listed the matter for order on the issuance of summons on March 24, 2023, after the conclusion of submission and recording of pre-summoning of evidence in the matter.

Union Minister has recently moved Delhi Court and filed a defamation case against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleging that Gehlot has made speeches against him saying that the allegations regarding the Sanjeev Scam are proved against him.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Shekhawat who sought prosecution against Gehlot for allegedly making defamatory speeches against the Union Minister.

Senior advocate Pahwa submitted that it is a fresh complaint moved by the Union Minister against the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and said, "There is irreparable damage caused to his reputation."

This matter pertains to a case in which FIR was registered in 2019. Three charge sheets have been filed.

"Shekhawat's name has not appeared anywhere. He was not called by the Investigation officer. Despite this, Gehlot said the allegations against Shekhawat have been proven," Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor