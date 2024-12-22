Ganderbal: Trainee Cop Dies of Bullet Injury at Jammu and Kashmir Training Centre

A police trainee at the Manigam Training School in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district lost his life after sustaining a bullet wound, officials revealed today. According to a police officer quoted by the news agency GNS, the trainee was struck by a bullet reportedly fired by a sentry at the training academy. The official stated that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The deceased was enrolled in the Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC) at the Manigam Police Training School.

The J&K Police have been emphasizing both basic and advanced training at various institutions, along with specialized programs conducted in collaboration with the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). These initiatives aim to equip personnel with the skills needed to address the dual challenges of maintaining law and order and combating cross-border terrorism.

