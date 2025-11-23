Gandhidham set for new urban identity with Rs 176-crore development push

Ahmedabad, Nov 23 Gandhidham, recently upgraded from a municipality to a municipal corporation, is poised for a major urban transformation as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled development works worth Rs 176 crore during his first visit to the city after its new civic status was announced.

The projects, which include a model fire station, smart library, iconic entry gate, upgraded gardens, roads, water and drainage networks, and stormwater systems, aim to give the industrial hub a new identity and redefine its urban landscape.

The city's most symbolic project will be the redevelopment of the stretch from Gopalpuri Gate to Sarvodaya Cricket Ground into an Iconic Gaurav Path, reflecting Gandhidham's economic and cultural significance within Kutch.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said Gandhidham, known as the "economic capital of Kutch" and one of Gujarat's key industrial centres, is set to reach "new heights of development" under the state government's urban vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach of treating urbanisation as an opportunity, not a challenge, has shaped the evolution of Gujarat's cities, the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted that the state government has increased the urban development budget by 40 per cent this year, allocating Rs 30,000 crore to drive holistic city development.

"The Rs 176-crore projects for Gandhidham will strengthen the Prime Minister's vision of ease of living and inclusive growth," he added.

During the visit, Chief Minister Patel also paid floral tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Oslo Circle and inaugurated the restored Ambedkar statue, along with dedicating the newly-built flyover named 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bridge' and related urban amenities, including circle development and parking facilities.

Addressing citizens at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Auditorium in Gopalpuri, the Chief Minister congratulated locals for receiving the status of a municipal corporation.

"Before the upgrade, Gandhidham's annual budget was Rs 110 crore. After becoming a municipal corporation, it has increased six times to ₹608 crore,” he noted.

He added that Rs 255 crore has already been allocated to Gandhidham under various urban development schemes over the past three years.

CM Patel said the newly initiated works reflect true holistic development - from essentials like roads, water, drainage, and public gardens to modern civic infrastructure such as a model fire station and a smart library.

"Gujarat's cities have shown the country what scale and speed of development should look like," he said, adding that Prime Minister Modi turned "the politics of development into development on the ground".

Recalling PM Modi's leadership in rebuilding Kutch after the 2001 earthquake, the Chief Minister said that today, Gujarat leads in trade, industry, employment, education and healthcare because of the strong foundations laid during that time.

He also highlighted the long-term vision for developing cities as future-ready growth hubs. As part of this effort, the state is organising regional Vibrant conferences to boost investments in local industries.

The upcoming Saurashtra–Kutch Regional Vibrant Conference in Rajkot is expected to play a key role in attracting large-scale investments and strengthening the Kutch industrial ecosystem.

Calling citizens to participate in building sustainable, future-ready cities, the Chief Minister said, "With the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we must ensure Gandhidham leads in creating the cities of tomorrow."

The Chief Minister received a warm welcome from residents across Gandhidham from the airport to Gopalpuri, where communities celebrated with traditional drums and greeted him along the route. Citizens from various social groups joined in, appreciating the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Trikamji Chhanga, speaking at the event, said Gandhidham, born from the trauma of Partition, has emerged as one of India's major centres of economic and port-led activity.

He said the municipal corporation status will enable planned expansion and faster development. He added that Prime Minister Modi's long-standing emotional connect and commitment to Kutch continue to reflect in continuous improvements across water, roads, and other essential sectors under the current government.

