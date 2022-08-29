Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bengaluru to observe complete ban on sale of meat, and animal killing on August 31

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday banned animal slaughter and sale of meat on Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on August 31. Earlier this month had BBMP issued a circular banning sale of meat and killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

The civic body issued a circular to impose the ban in view of Ganesh Chaturthi. The notice, written in Kanadda, can be roughly translated as, "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi" day. On Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi", Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) informed that the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in sales stalls under Burhat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation is completely prohibited.

Janata Dal (Secular) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said that while the meat ban will not harm citizens in any manner, the state government should get its priorities right. He described the decision as a “political stunt”.“In Karnataka, 80% of us are meat eaters,” Ahmed told news channel Times Now. “If the government has taken this decision it is okay...but it should start contributing significantly for development of Karnataka, the aspirations of youth, the issue of potholes.”