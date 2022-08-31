Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh idol installed at Hubbali edgah ground as Karnataka after HC allows celebrations

Lord Ganesha's idol has been installed at the Hubbali-Dharwad's Eidgah ground in Karnataka.The move came a day after the Karnataka High Court upheld authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at the Idgah ground. "We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour," said K Govardhan Rao, Convener, Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal this morning.

He said the Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to the Municipal Corporation, and hence a request was made on behalf of the Samiti Mahamandal, that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations be allowed there. "Puja will be conducted in the traditional way, and we're going to celebrate this festival for 3 days as per the direction of the Municipal Corporation. We're going to follow all instructions that have been given," he added. In a late-night hearing on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court upheld an order of the Dharwad municipal commissioner allowing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be held at the Hubballi Eidgah maidan.