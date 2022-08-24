Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Idol immersion in Ganga river not allowed, violators to be punished

Ganesh idols will not be allowed for immersion in the Ganga river, authorities said on Wednesday.The district administration has directed municipal corporation to earmark and make temporary idol immersion points, artificial lakes, ponds, ramps, among others, in the civic periphery for Ganesh Utsav.

A large number of artists are busy making idols while Ganesh pandal committee members can be seen buying or ordering them, so immersing such a large number of idols in Ganga will lead to pollution and inconvenience devotees, district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey said.“No one will be allowed to immerse idols directly in the Ganga and if someone violates then due action will be taken against such violators,” said Pandey.

