Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: PM Modi Attends Ganpati Puja at CJI DY Chandrachud's Residence in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in Delhi on Wednesday. A video shared by news agency ANI captured CJI Chandrachud and his wife welcoming Modi to the event. The Prime Minister was later seen performing Aarti to Lord Ganesha.

The 10-day Ganesh festival, which began in Maharashtra on Saturday, is a significant celebration in the region. CJI Chandrachud hails from Maharashtra, where Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival celebrated with great enthusiasm. Born in Mumbai, Chandrachud spent much of his early life in Maharashtra, where his legal career began. After completing his LLB from Mumbai University, he pursued further studies at Harvard Law School, earning an LLM degree.

The festival includes grand processions, elaborate rituals, cultural performances, and vibrant festivities throughout Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Temples and mandals are decorated with intricate designs, while households prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.